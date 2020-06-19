Vietnamese Fried Tofu with Tomato Paste

Simple Vietnamese recipe with fried tofu, tomato paste, and green onions. Serve with rice.

By Annalisa

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse tofu and press using a tofu press to remove all water, about 15 minutes. Cut into 1/2x1x1-inch pieces.

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Fry tofu in the hot oil until golden, about 5 minutes.

  • Transfer fried tofu to a deep frying pan with tomatoes, water, tomato paste, sugar, and salt. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce to medium-low heat and let simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Top with green onions.

Cook's Note:

You can use any deep-frying oil that you prefer.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 11.1g; carbohydrates 11.1g; fat 8.5g; sodium 635.1mg. Full Nutrition
