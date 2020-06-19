Maple-Pumpkin Pudding in the Slow Cooker

A scrumptious maple-pumpkin pudding that is easy to make and worth the wait! Serve warm in bowls with whipped topping or vanilla ice cream if desired.

Recipe by Hawaiian Honey

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Coat the bowl of a slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray.

  • Combine pumpkin, evaporated milk, sugar, baking mix, maple syrup, eggs, butter, and pumpkin pie spice in a large bowl. Transfer to the prepared slow cooker.

  • Cover and cook on Low until an instant-read thermometer reads 160 degrees F ( C), 6 to 7 hours. Stir in vanilla extract and serve.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute margarine for butter and honey for maple syrup, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 61.6g; fat 12g; cholesterol 83mg; sodium 414.5mg. Full Nutrition
