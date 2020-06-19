Maple-Pumpkin Pudding in the Slow Cooker

This is SO good. I love how creamy it is. It is just like pumpkin pie with no crust. I added the vanilla with all the ingredients and didn't stir it when it was done. The one big issue is that it was done at 2 hours on low, and it started to burn. There is no way this could cook 6-7 hours. Check this at 2 hours and continue if needed.
This is SO good. I love how creamy it is. It is just like pumpkin pie with no crust. I added the vanilla with all the ingredients and didn't stir it when it was done. The one big issue is that it was done at 2 hours on low, and it started to burn. There is no way this could cook 6-7 hours. Check this at 2 hours and continue if needed.
.I made this recipe exactly as it was offered except for the timing. Fortunately, some others had written that the timing was off for them and to check after 2 hours. I’m so glad I did! Mine was burning around the edges and I suggest it was because the size of the recommended crock pot was not given in the instructions. Please, everyone, when you post a slow cooker/crockpot recipe state the size of the cooking vessel. I saved my dessert in time and it was very delicious, though a little crusty around the edges.
I made a GLUTEN FREEE version on this tonight. I only substituted the "baking mix" for gluten free baking mix and it came out beautifully! It really did need the whole six hours to cook the whole way through. This will be a new fall tradition in our home!
We loved this pudding! I subbed for pumpkin pie spice: 1-1/2 t cinnamon, 1/2 t ground ginger, 1/4 t ground cloves, and 1/4 t nutmeg. I stirred in the vanilla before cooking. My crockpot is large, so I poured the pudding mixture into a casserole dish, covered, and put it into the crockpot with a folded foil sling to help lift it out when done. It was done in 5 hours. Delicious!
This was delicious! I agree with the other reviewers - the dish was completely cooked using the slow cooker on low for only in 2 1/2 hours. I made it gluten free by using a GF baking mix. I also dairy free by using vegan butter, almond milk (I just cooked it down in a pan to make it thicker like evaporated milk), and topped it with Non-dairy “reddi-wip.” Delicious, easy, and fast recipe!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.