Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecan Topping

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My niece is allergic to cinnamon, so I came up with this variation of a classic sweet potato casserole with pecans recipe. This recipe is for a 3-quart slow cooker, but it can be easily doubled for a 6-quart slow cooker. I prefer to use fresh mashed sweet potatoes as it makes the recipe less sweet, but canned will also work.

By a girl in AZ

prep:
20 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Lightly grease a 3-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.

  • Combine potatoes, white sugar, 1/3 cup butter, 3 tablespoons brown sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, and cardamom in a large bowl. Beat using an electric mixer at medium speed until smooth. Add whipping cream and stir well. Pour into the prepared slow cooker.

  • Combine pecans, 3/4 cup brown sugar, flour, and 2 tablespoons butter in a small bowl. Sprinkle over sweet potato mixture.

  • Cover and cook on High, 3 to 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
412 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 57.9g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 70.4mg; sodium 159.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Yoly
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/10/2022
I was pressed for time so I cooked my sweet potatoes in the microwave and baked the casserole in the oven rather than the slow cooker. A good basic recipe but I found that I missed the cinnamon. The struesel was delicious and I crisped it up in my air fryer. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
