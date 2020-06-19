Chocolate-Pumpkin Spice Cake

4 Ratings
My version of moist pumpkin cake with cocoa and chocolate chips added for a yummy chocolate, pumpkin, and spice cake taste. Melts in your mouth. You must try it! Ice with your favorite chocolate buttercream frosting.

By STARFLOWER

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 10x15-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Combine sugar, oil, and eggs in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until combined. Mix in pumpkin.

  • Sift together flour, cocoa, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a separate bowl. Add to the pumpkin mixture until just combined; do not overmix. Stir in chocolate chips. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool completely.

Cook's Note:

You can also make two 9-inch layers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 31.5g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 203.7mg. Full Nutrition
