Dairy-Free Whole Wheat Pumpkin Bread

A yummy pumpkin bread made with whole wheat flour. It's really good the next day after being refrigerated!

By sharilee7

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 9x5-inch loaf
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease the bottom and sides of a 9x5-inch loaf pan.

  • Beat pumpkin pie filling, sugar, agave nectar, honey, coconut oil, water, and eggs together in a mixing bowl.

  • Mix flour, flaxseed meal, wheat bran, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, and cloves together in a separate bowl. Add to pumpkin mixture a little at a time and stir until well blended. Pour into the prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean, about 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 59.3g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 37.2mg; sodium 307.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

