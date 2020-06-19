Whole Wheat Pumpkin Bread

Great pumpkin bread! I really enjoy the flavor that whole wheat flour lends to recipes, and this one is no exception! This bread is perfectly spicy, sweet, moist, and pumpkin-y! To make it a bit more 'healthy' I used maple syrup in place of the sugar (only 3/4 cup) and whole milk Greek yogurt in place of the oil. Added a touch more of the spices, as I love a good strong spice flavor. Kept everything else the same. It was really easy to throw this together too! My bread only needed 50 minutes to bake, and it did begin to get too brown on the outside. So I think I would bake it at 350 next time. Thanks for the great recipe!
This pumpkin bread was very delicious and moist. The only thing that I would change would be to set the oven down to 350 instead of 375. Mine also browned way to quickly on the top probably due to the high heat. All in all this was very good and my family and I really enjoyed it. I will definitely make it again. Thank you for sharing this recipe, Donna!
I've been a religious user of Allrecipes for many years and am always appreciative for everyone's suggestions and feedback when I look to try something new. After all this time I'm adding my "tweaks" to this delicious recipe. I replaced the raisins with 1 cup chopped fresh cranberries, cut the sugar down to 2/3 cup, added 1 oz. pure maple syrup. Being a lover of spice...I up all of them by just a titch. I prefer to bake my loaves in my mini 8-loaf pan and bake for 25-30 min. max. It's a keeper!
This was yummy, although I made several changes based on what I had. I used 1 banana in place of one egg. I used 1/2 cup sugar due to the sweetness of the banana. I also used 3 TBS oil and 1/4 cup applesauce to make it a bit healthier. Then, I subbed some chocolate chips instead of the raisins, so that probably made it less healthy! No nuts because my son doesn't like them. The pumpkin spice flavor is there, but not over powering. The banana flavor is just a hint. I made them into muffins, cooked at 350 for 17 minutes.
2.12.20 ...This is good, but not special. I've made sooo manyyy recipes of pumpkin bread I've become a pumpkin bread snob. I forgot to reduce the sugar to 2/3c so it was a bit too sweet. I baked at 350.
