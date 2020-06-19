Whole Wheat Pumpkin Bread

Nicely spiced with cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg, this whole wheat pumpkin bread is moist and delicious! Makes one loaf or 18 muffins.

Recipe by Donna Scheletsky

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 9x5-inch loaf
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan.

  • Place raisins in a bowl and pour in boiling water to cover by 1 inch. Allow to sit until raisins are plump and rehydrated, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain raisins, reserving 1/3 cup soaking water in a separate bowl.

  • Combine whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cloves, and nutmeg in a large bowl. Combine pumpkin, sugar, eggs, reserved soaking water, and oil in another bowl; mix with a spoon or whisk until well combined. Stir pumpkin mixture into flour mixture until just moistened. Fold in walnuts and raisins. Pour batter into the prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 50 to 55 minutes. Allow to cool in the pan for 15 minutes then transfer to a wire rack.

Tips

You can use 1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice instead of 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, if you'd like. One-half cup of egg substitute can be substituted for the eggs.

To make muffins, place paper liners in 18 muffin cups. Spray liners lightly with cooking spray and fill each with 1/4 cup batter. Reduce baking time to 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 25.4g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 18.2mg; sodium 188.9mg. Full Nutrition
