Cucumber Margaritas for a Crowd

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
No juicer? I made this same recipe in a blender before I owned a juicer. Place 1/2 of each of the cucumbers (peeled, seeded, and cut into small chunks), tequila, lime juice, and simple syrup in a blender. Blend until smooth. Strain through a sieve into a pitcher. Repeat with remaining ingredients.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 31.4g; fat 0.2g; sodium 964.3mg. Full Nutrition
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.