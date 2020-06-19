Cucumber Margaritas for a Crowd

This is a refreshing adult beverage that goes down a little too easily! At summer family gatherings, even the beer drinkers ask for seconds!

Recipe by Barley Mow

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
72 ounces
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine water and sugar in a saucepan over medium heat; stir until sugar has dissolved, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat and pour into a container. Place simple syrup in the freezer to quickly chill, about 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, peel 3 cucumbers and place into a juicer; process to yield about 2 cups juice. Run through a strainer to remove excess pulp. Combine cucumber juice, tequila, lime juice, and chilled simple syrup in a large pitcher. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour.

  • Slice remaining cucumber for garnish. Moisten rims of glasses using lime wedge. Pour salt into a small plate and dip each glass to coat rims. Place about 3/4 cup ice into a cocktail shaker. Stir cucumber mixture, pour some into the shaker, and shake for 10 seconds. Pour into prepared glasses. Repeat with remaining mixture. Garnish glasses with cucumber slices.

Cook's Note:

No juicer? I made this same recipe in a blender before I owned a juicer. Place 1/2 of each of the cucumbers (peeled, seeded, and cut into small chunks), tequila, lime juice, and simple syrup in a blender. Blend until smooth. Strain through a sieve into a pitcher. Repeat with remaining ingredients.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 31.4g; fat 0.2g; sodium 964.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/27/2022