Balsamic-Glazed Stuffed Chicken Breasts with Pesto and Parmesan

Rating: 4.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Skinless chicken breasts stuffed with pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese with a garlic-balsamic vinegar glaze.

By TomOB

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 stuffed chicken breasts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cut a pocket 3/4 of the way through the thickest side of each chicken breast. Season chicken with oregano, basil, salt, and pepper. Pour 1 teaspoon sun-dried tomato oil on each breast, rubbing it and some of the seasoning inside each pocket. Fill each breast with 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese, 2 tablespoons basil pesto, 2 teaspoons sun-dried tomatoes, and 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese. Insert 3 to 4 toothpicks diagonally into each breast to seal.

  • Heat remaining 2 teaspoons sun-dried tomato oil in a cast iron skillet over medium heat. Add stuffed chicken breasts and cook until golden, about 2 minutes per side.

  • While the chicken is cooking, mix together balsamic vinegar, brown sugar, and garlic in a small bowl. Pour into the skillet around the chicken. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the balsamic glaze has thickened slightly, about 5 minutes. Spoon some glaze over each breast.

  • Transfer the skillet to the preheated oven and cook until cheese has melted and chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Remove toothpicks and drizzle with pan juices to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
505 calories; protein 39.2g; carbohydrates 15.4g; fat 31.6g; cholesterol 94.3mg; sodium 651.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Stephanie Tunney
Rating: 4 stars
09/24/2019
This was pretty easy to make. But it would be easier to mix the cheeses, pesto and tomatoes together to fill breasts. I will do that next time. I made my pesto homemade, so it took a bit longer to prep than suggested. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Determinedtocook
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2021
Great recipe! The whole family enjoyed it. Read More
