Pomegranate-Marinated Grilled Shrimp

The fruitiness of the pomegranate juice combined with the orange juice is a nice change on shrimp without being overpowering.

By Sarah

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Combine pomegranate juice, orange juice, garlic, ginger, brown sugar, salt, and pepper in a small bowl; mix marinade until well combined.

  • Place shrimp into a zip-top bag or deep glass bowl. Pour marinade over shrimp and stir well to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for 45 minutes.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Thread shrimp onto metal skewers and discard marinade.

  • Cook on the preheated grill until shrimp are pink and slightly curled, about 3 minutes per side. Remove from the grill and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
162 calories; protein 24.9g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 1.3g; cholesterol 230.4mg; sodium 655.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
