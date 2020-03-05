Pomegranate-Marinated Grilled Shrimp
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 161.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 24.9g 50 %
carbohydrates: 11g 4 %
dietary fiber: 0.2g 1 %
sugars: 9g
fat: 1.3g 2 %
saturated fat: 0.4g 2 %
cholesterol: 230.4mg 77 %
vitamin a iu: 294.6IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 8.9mg 68 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 11 %
vitamin c: 9.9mg 17 %
folate: 9.1mcg 2 %
calcium: 53.3mg 5 %
iron: 3.8mg 21 %
magnesium: 43.4mg 16 %
potassium: 259.3mg 7 %
sodium: 655.2mg 26 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 5 %
calories from fat: 12
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved