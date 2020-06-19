Plum Muffins

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A quick easy way to use plums in a great sweet muffin!

By Melissa Myers Moon

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners.

    Advertisement

  • Combine sugar, pureed plums, pecans, honey, eggs, vanilla extract, and cinnamon in a blender; blend until smooth. Pour batter into a large bowl and add baking mix; stir well. Spoon into the prepared muffin tin.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops spring back when lightly pressed, about 25 minutes. Cool in the tin for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Cook's Note:

Almonds may be substituted for pecans, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 33.8g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 27.3mg; sodium 395.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022