Plum Muffins
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 181.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.2g 6 %
carbohydrates: 33.8g 11 %
dietary fiber: 0.7g 3 %
sugars: 19.3g
fat: 4.3g 7 %
saturated fat: 0.5g 3 %
cholesterol: 27.3mg 9 %
vitamin a iu: 86.3IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 1.2mg 10 %
vitamin c: 1.4mg 2 %
folate: 28.3mcg 7 %
calcium: 13.7mg 1 %
iron: 1mg 6 %
magnesium: 7.6mg 3 %
potassium: 80.3mg 2 %
sodium: 395.4mg 16 %
calories from fat: 38.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved