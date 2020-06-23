Jackfruit Carnitas

I saw a documentary on Michoacan-style carnitas and wanted to replicate it with a vegan version. I chose as close to authentic ingredients and methods as I could. This means boiling the jackfruit in a sweet and tangy marinade before crisping it, giving an authentic edge for a tasty taco.

By Buckwheat Queen

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Rinse jackfruit, dry, and set aside.

  • Whisk together soda, vinegar, 1/8 cup vegetable oil, and lime juice in a large mixing bowl. Add onion, chili powder, panela, pepper, salt, and bay leaves. Add jackfruit pieces and mix to coat. Allow to marinate for at least 1 hour.

  • Pour jackfruit and marinade into a nonstick skillet. Bring to a boil and simmer until the liquid has reduced by 3/4, about 20 minutes. Pour into a colander and drain; remove and discard bay leaves.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in the skillet over medium-high heat. Add drained jackfruit and cook, stirring with a wooden spoon to tear jackfruit into small pieces. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring constantly, until each piece is as crispy as possible, 10 to 15 minutes. Add remaining vegetable oil, if necessary.

  • Meanwhile, heat the corn tortillas on a griddle. Ladle equal portions of jackfruit carnitas into each tortilla. Top with pickled jalapenos and carrots. Sprinkle with cilantro and garnish each taco with a lime wedge. Serve hot.

Cook's Note:

If you can't find bitter orange soda, use regular orange soda or fresh orange juice, but reduce the panela by half and add a few dashes of bitters.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 29.3g; fat 9.4g; sodium 624.7mg. Full Nutrition
