Jackfruit Carnitas
I saw a documentary on Michoacan-style carnitas and wanted to replicate it with a vegan version. I chose as close to authentic ingredients and methods as I could. This means boiling the jackfruit in a sweet and tangy marinade before crisping it, giving an authentic edge for a tasty taco.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
If you can't find bitter orange soda, use regular orange soda or fresh orange juice, but reduce the panela by half and add a few dashes of bitters.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 29.3g; fat 9.4g; sodium 624.7mg. Full Nutrition