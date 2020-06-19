Fantastic Homemade Pizza Sauce

Pizza sauce made the right way, with time and wine! Sauce can be packaged and frozen in servings, and used as a dipping sauce.

Recipe by JMOTT1

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 50 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
10 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
22
Yield:
5 1/2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat; stir in onion and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes.

  • Add tomato puree, red wine, basil, and oregano. Increase heat a touch and bring to a simmer. Cook until sauce reaches desired consistency, 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Stir in butter and sugar; simmer for 10 more minutes. Remove from heat, allow to cool, and refrigerate 8 hours to overnight.

  • For a smooth sauce, remove onion and garlic pieces before spreading sauce on pizza crust. For a chunky sauce, use as is.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
42 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 1.2g; cholesterol 1.4mg; sodium 153.9mg. Full Nutrition
