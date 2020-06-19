Corn Pone

This is a wonderful corn pone recipe from my friend's grandmother. Once you prepare this dish, it will become a staple. It is moist and delicious and goes great with barbeque and other Southern-style dishes.

Recipe by Larry

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Butter a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Place cornmeal in a large bowl. Pour in boiling water, stirring until blended. Add sugar and salt; blend using an electric mixer.

  • Beat milk and eggs together; stir into the cornmeal mixture. Add melted butter and blend well. Pour into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top is slightly browned, about 1 hour.

Cook's Note:

This is a family recipe that was adapted by Claire Andress from Minne Hastings's recipe.

Per Serving:
223 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 34.7g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 52.6mg; sodium 221.6mg. Full Nutrition
