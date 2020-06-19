Strawberry Beer Bread with Fresh Basil

Fresh basil perfectly complements strawberries in this sweet beer bread. It's delicious served alongside a pork or chicken dinner or toasted as a breakfast bread. I think it's best with a fruity beer, such as one with citrus or apple flavors, but you may use any favorite beer. You may also substitute lemon-lime soda for beer.

By Tammy Lynn

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x5-inch loaf
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.

  • Stir flour and white sugar together in a large mixing bowl. Pour in beer and stir. Add strawberries and basil and stir until well combined; batter will be stiff and sticky. Scoop batter into the prepared loaf pan. Sprinkle the top generously with coarse sugar.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes.

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 46.3g; fat 0.6g; sodium 597.5mg. Full Nutrition
