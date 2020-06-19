Easy Vegan Waffles

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Delicious vegan waffles. So good you may not eat regular waffles again. Feel free to add either chocolate chips or pecans or a combination of both to the batter before pouring it in the waffle maker.

By Ellie

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 waffles
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat a waffle iron according to manufacturer's instructions.

  • Combine egg replacer and water in a blender; blend until smooth and all lumps have disappeared. Add almond milk, all-purpose flour, almond flour, oil, baking powder, sugar, and vanilla extract; blend on low until smooth.

  • Spray the preheated waffle iron with cooking spray. Pour batter by 1/4-cupfuls onto the iron and cook until waffle is golden brown and the iron stops steaming, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
306 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 30.6g; fat 18.5g; sodium 223.9mg. Full Nutrition
Rita
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2021
I used flax meal as the egg replacer, otherwise followed the recipe as is. It turned out great, and since it made lots, I froze some, they keep well and defrost great in the toaster or oven. Read More
