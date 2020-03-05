Sloppy Chicken "Chorizos"

The all-American Sloppy Joe heads South of the border in this blended fusion. I chose to top mine with Mexican crema (sour cream) and slices of avocado.

By thedailygourmet

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 sandwiches
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground chicken and chorizo sausage in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease. Return meat to the skillet; add onion and butter. Cook and stir until onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic; saute for 30 seconds.

  • Stir ketchup, broth, brown sugar, chile powder, mustard powder, hot sauce, salt, and pepper into the skillet until well combined; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, 15 to 20 minutes. Add broth, 1 tablespoon at a time, if mixture looks dry. Serve on toasted pretzel rolls.

Per Serving:
551 calories; protein 19.2g; carbohydrates 78.1g; fat 20.8g; cholesterol 42.5mg; sodium 1332.8mg. Full Nutrition
