Sloppy Chicken "Chorizos"
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 551.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 19.2g 38 %
carbohydrates: 78.1g 26 %
dietary fiber: 6.8g 27 %
fat: 20.8g 32 %
saturated fat: 7.4g 37 %
cholesterol: 42.5mg 14 %
vitamin a iu: 484.3IU 10 %
niacin equivalents: 4.8mg 24 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 16 %
vitamin c: 15.2mg 25 %
folate: 7.7mcg 2 %
calcium: 82.7mg 8 %
iron: 2.7mg 15 %
magnesium: 17.4mg 4 %
potassium: 355.6mg 10 %
sodium: 1332.8mg 56 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 21 %
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved