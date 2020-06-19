This simple blackberry compote has the consistency of a chunky fruit syrup and is perfect on a variety of foods, such as ice cream, crepes, yogurt, oatmeal, and ricotta toast. It's a great way to use up fresh berries. Feel free to mash the berries with a fork or potato masher for a smoother consistency. The longer you simmer the compote, the more concentrated the flavors become.
Easy, quick. Put compote on top of French Toast with whip cream. Delicious! Had a little extra and plan to put on ice cream or English muffins. Would definitely make again especially when the berries are on sale at the grocery.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.