Blackberry Compote

5
8 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This simple blackberry compote has the consistency of a chunky fruit syrup and is perfect on a variety of foods, such as ice cream, crepes, yogurt, oatmeal, and ricotta toast. It's a great way to use up fresh berries. Feel free to mash the berries with a fork or potato masher for a smoother consistency. The longer you simmer the compote, the more concentrated the flavors become.

Recipe by France C

Gallery

Credit: France C

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine blackberries, sugar, lemon juice, and salt in a saucepan. Toss to coat and let sit for 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Bring berry mixture to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until sauce has reduced and thickened slightly, 15 to 20 minutes. Cool slightly and serve warm, or refrigerate for later use. Mixture will thicken further as it cools.

Cook's Note:

For a compote that is a little more tart, use 2 tablespoons of sugar instead of 1/4 cup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
20 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 4.9g; fat 0.1g; sodium 9.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022