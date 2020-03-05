Brown Sugar Blondies

One of the BEST blonde recipes! These melt in your mouth! I added walnuts and chocolate chips. The recipe is super easy and fast. Will definitely be making these again.
this recipe is a great one; not only for taste but they are so easy to whip up at last minute. These are sure to go over at any event or function. I love the versatility of the add-ins also. I used up peanuts, butterscotch morsels, semi-sweet, and a few holiday M&M's I had on hand. I think next time, I'll double the recipe and use a larger pan. These are not a thick bar using a 9x13.
Exceptionally yummy! I added 1t cinnamon, 1/4t allspice, pecans, raisins and chocolate chips. They went over very well with the neighbors.
I love this recipe but it has a LOT of sugar. Cut the sugar in half and it is still plenty sweet.
I added butterscotch chips to the batch, and I used chopped almonds instead of walnuts. Really liked the results!
I loved the one bowl prep for these delicious brownies. I especially like that it uses melted butter so I can make it on the fly without having to wait for butter to reach room temperature. I didn't pack the brown sugar and may use 1-3/4 cups next time as they are plenty sweet. I used both chopped walnuts and about 3/4 cup of salted caramel baking chips. Mmmm Good!
This was awesome. I did change a couple of things. Mix everything but the flour until smooth, then add the flour. Also, used white chocolate chips.
Delicious! We didn't have chocolate chips so we broke a chocolate bar into pieces and put them on top before cooking