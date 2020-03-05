Brown Sugar Blondies

Rating: 4.71 stars
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A no-frills, basic brown sugar blondie. You can add various chips, but this recipe has a nice chewy caramel taste all on its own.

By JCIPRIANO

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan.

    Advertisement

  • Mix brown sugar, flour, walnuts, butter, eggs, baking powder, vanilla extract, and salt together in a bowl by hand until smooth. Spread evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the top is dry and edges have started to pull away from the sides of the pan, 25 to 30 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 to 15 minutes before slicing.

Cook's Notes:

You can use chopped pecans instead of walnuts, if desired.

You can add chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, peanut butter chips, or white chocolate chips, etc. You can also change the light brown sugar to dark for a more intense flavor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
260 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 45.9mg; sodium 194.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (12)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Elizabeth Rinaldi
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2019
One of the BEST blonde recipes! These melt in your mouth! I added walnuts and chocolate chips. The recipe is super easy and fast. Will definitely be making these again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Elizabeth Rinaldi
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2019
One of the BEST blonde recipes! These melt in your mouth! I added walnuts and chocolate chips. The recipe is super easy and fast. Will definitely be making these again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
TUNISIANSWIFE
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2019
this recipe is a great one; not only for taste but they are so easy to whip up at last minute. These are sure to go over at any event or function. I love the versatility of the add-ins also. I used up peanuts, butterscotch morsels, semi-sweet, and a few holiday M&M's I had on hand. I think next time, I'll double the recipe and use a larger pan. These are not a thick bar using a 9x13. Read More
Helpful
(2)
tomboy
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2019
Exceptionally yummy! I added 1t cinnamon, 1/4t allspice, pecans, raisins and chocolate chips. They went over very well with the neighbors. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
sigal.teten
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2021
I love this recipe but it has a LOT of sugar. Cut the sugar in half and it is still plenty sweet. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Alan Swaine
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2019
I added butterscotch chips to the batch, and I used chopped almonds instead of walnuts. Really liked the results! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Mcsquared
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2021
I loved the one bowl prep for these delicious brownies. I especially like that it uses melted butter so I can make it on the fly without having to wait for butter to reach room temperature. I didn't pack the brown sugar and may use 1-3/4 cups next time as they are plenty sweet. I used both chopped walnuts and about 3/4 cup of salted caramel baking chips. Mmmm Good! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Patti Caro
Rating: 5 stars
06/16/2020
This was awesome. I did change a couple of things. Mix everything but the flour until smooth, then add the flour. Also, used white chocolate chips. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Kayden
Rating: 5 stars
06/02/2020
Delicious! We didn't have chocolate chips so we broke a chocolate bar into pieces and put them on top before cooking Read More
rachelhannah
Rating: 5 stars
10/18/2020
Amazing! Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022