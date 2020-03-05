Toffee Blondies

Yum, these toffee blondies are one of my favorites treats out there. For those who don't know, blondies are 'white' brownies. But just as delicious! (Maybe a little more?!)

By Jacqueline

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Beat brown sugar, butter, and eggs together in a large bowl with an electric mixer. Stir in flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Stir in 1 cup toffee bits and chocolate chips. Spread evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and edges have started to pull away from the sides of the pan, 23 to 28 minutes. Remove from the oven and immediately sprinkle evenly with 1 tablespoon toffee bits.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
309 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 48.7mg; sodium 237.9mg. Full Nutrition
Procrastinator
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2020
These blondies are fantastic and the recipe is so easy! It's hard to stop my family from eating them as soon as they come out of the oven. The batter is very thick and a little hard to spread. I was worried that I'd done something wrong because it was so thick, and where I did spread it, it was a very thin layer. So I spread it the best I could, and it spread across the pan and rose way more than I expected while baking. They came out perfect, with a great brownie/blondie texture. Chewy edges, sweet but not too sweet. I'll be baking these again and again! Read More
