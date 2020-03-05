Toffee Blondies

Rating: 5 stars

These blondies are fantastic and the recipe is so easy! It's hard to stop my family from eating them as soon as they come out of the oven. The batter is very thick and a little hard to spread. I was worried that I'd done something wrong because it was so thick, and where I did spread it, it was a very thin layer. So I spread it the best I could, and it spread across the pan and rose way more than I expected while baking. They came out perfect, with a great brownie/blondie texture. Chewy edges, sweet but not too sweet. I'll be baking these again and again!