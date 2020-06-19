Apple Blondies
Servings Per Recipe: 24
Calories: 162.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 2g 4 %
carbohydrates: 23g 7 %
dietary fiber: 0.5g 2 %
sugars: 14.7g
fat: 7.3g 11 %
saturated fat: 3.5g 18 %
cholesterol: 29.1mg 10 %
vitamin a iu: 178.4IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 1.1mg 8 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 23.7mcg 6 %
calcium: 12.9mg 1 %
iron: 0.7mg 4 %
magnesium: 7.5mg 3 %
potassium: 38.4mg 1 %
sodium: 92.6mg 4 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 9 %
calories from fat: 65.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved