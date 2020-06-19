Apple Blondies

Delicious and easy 'blonde' brownies that are dense and super moist thanks to the use of crisp, chopped apples. Bring the recipe along... they'll be asking for it!

By OISELLE2000

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Beat brown sugar, white sugar, butter, eggs, and vanilla extract in a bowl with an electric mixer until creamy. Add flour and salt; mix well. Stir in apples and walnuts. Pour into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top is dry and edges have started to pull away from the sides of the pan, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool completely, 20 to 30 minutes. Dust with powdered sugar.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute margarine for butter, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 23g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 29.1mg; sodium 92.6mg. Full Nutrition
