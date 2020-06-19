Grandma Mac's Green Beans
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 213.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 11g 22 %
carbohydrates: 11.7g 4 %
dietary fiber: 4.2g 17 %
sugars: 3.7g
fat: 14.2g 22 %
saturated fat: 5g 25 %
cholesterol: 24.1mg 8 %
vitamin a iu: 789.8IU 16 %
niacin equivalents: 1.3mg 10 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 20mg 33 %
folate: 46mcg 12 %
calcium: 51.5mg 5 %
iron: 1.2mg 7 %
magnesium: 31.1mg 11 %
potassium: 273.3mg 8 %
sodium: 1158.8mg 46 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 10 %
calories from fat: 127.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved