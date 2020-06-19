Grandma Mac's Green Beans

Rating: 5 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These green beans reheat really well!

By Jennifer Wilkinson

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 cups
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place bacon in a large pot and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add onion; cook until bacon just starts to brown a bit, 4 to 5 minutes. Add green beans and stir until coated in bacon grease. Add sugar, salt, seasoned salt, and just enough water to cover. Bring to a boil.

  • Reduce heat, cover, and simmer until beans are soft, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 11.7g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 24.1mg; sodium 1158.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Most helpful positive review

karena7000
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2019
Made as written but with non-peppered bacon so I added some pepper because of that. These were SO good! I only simmered for 30 minutes and they were perfect texture to me. I ll just reduce the sugar a bit next time. Read More
lutzflcat
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2019
10.14.19 These taste just like the green beans I grew up on, and occasionally, corn would be added, as well. Homestyle, tasty comfort food, super simple to make, and always good! Checked for doneness at 20 minutes, and they were done. I did add some freshly-ground black pepper, and the only change I’d make would be to reduce the amount of salt. One thing’s for sure, Grandma Mac knows how to cook green beans! Read More
mpbuzzard
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2021
This is a great recipe. I made it as written. Read More
SMH
Rating: 5 stars
09/16/2021
I don't often write reviews and OMG, this is the best green beans! We lived in Atlanta for awhile and this BBQ place had the best homemade green beans and I had been trying to figure out how to make it and this is it! I followed the recipe exactly but used about 6 slices of peppered bacon! My husband and mother in-law loved it. I will be making this often. I could eat just this as a meal for myself! Read More
karena7000
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2019
Made as written but with non-peppered bacon so I added some pepper because of that. These were SO good! I only simmered for 30 minutes and they were perfect texture to me. I ll just reduce the sugar a bit next time. Read More
Debra Ann Mullinix
Rating: 5 stars
09/12/2021
Super easy to make yum yum reheats well and my husband loves it Read More
