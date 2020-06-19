Grandma Mac's Green Beans

1 of 2

Rating: 5 stars 10.14.19 These taste just like the green beans I grew up on, and occasionally, corn would be added, as well. Homestyle, tasty comfort food, super simple to make, and always good! Checked for doneness at 20 minutes, and they were done. I did add some freshly-ground black pepper, and the only change I’d make would be to reduce the amount of salt. One thing’s for sure, Grandma Mac knows how to cook green beans! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe. I made it as written.

Rating: 5 stars I don't often write reviews and OMG, this is the best green beans! We lived in Atlanta for awhile and this BBQ place had the best homemade green beans and I had been trying to figure out how to make it and this is it! I followed the recipe exactly but used about 6 slices of peppered bacon! My husband and mother in-law loved it. I will be making this often. I could eat just this as a meal for myself!

Rating: 5 stars Made as written but with non-peppered bacon so I added some pepper because of that. These were SO good! I only simmered for 30 minutes and they were perfect texture to me. I ll just reduce the sugar a bit next time.