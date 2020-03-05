Green Beans with Bacon

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A green bean recipe with bacon that my kids love.

By Susan Prestel

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Heat oil in a skillet over low heat. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Stir in green beans and brown sugar, and season with sea salt. Add bacon, increase heat to medium, and stir.

  • Pour chicken broth into the pan, cover, and let simmer for 10 minutes. Stir, adding more broth if needed. Cover and cook for another 10 minutes. Stir, uncover, and simmer over low heat until liquid evaporates, about 10 minutes more. Serve.

Cook's Note:

You can use frozen green beans instead of fresh, if preferred.

Per Serving:
104 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 8.6g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 7.7mg; sodium 301.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Bella
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2020
This is a great recipe! I love cooking and this is the type of recipe that is basic, delicious, and easy to make. Love it! Read More
