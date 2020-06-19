Savory Slow Cooker Green Beans

Rating: 5 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Get to your farmers market now! Fresh green beans are slow-cooked in a savory broth. Perfect for your outdoor party.

By Saveur

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a small pan and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until almost crisp but not fully cooked, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Place chicken broth, green beans, onion, vinegar, sugar, garlic, black pepper, and seasoned salt in a slow cooker. Add bacon and stir to incorporate fully. Cook on High for 1 hour.

  • Turn slow cooker down to Low and cook for 7 hours more. Taste and adjust seasoning. Serve in a large bowl with some of the broth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 15.2g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 11.1mg; sodium 1033.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

Saveur
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2019
So happy this was published and grateful to share with you. If you like soft green beans you will like this. Somehow LOW Sodium broth got chopped in the editing. Since there is bacon and seasoned salt in here use low sodium and taste before serving. Or if you use regular you might want to skip the salt. Enjoy ! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Woogy
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2019
My son loved these even better than the usual green bean casserole. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2019
Very good recipe! I tweaked the ingredient amounts to our taste, but that's personal preference. I used half the amount of vinegar and only a couple teaspoons of sugar. I cut back on pepper and garlic too. Still full of flavor, but not so intense for the kids. Cooking them in the chicken broth gave a great flavor! Thanks for this recipe I'll make again! Read More
Helpful
(2)
surus
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2021
Very tasty. I added some leftover roasted potatoes with about 90 min left to go. I also had a leftover meatloaf so I made a “rack” out of celery sticks and placed the meatloaf on it to reheat. Worked out well. Read More
Melissa
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2021
I was looking for a side dish for my Easter dinner that wouldn't require the oven or stovetop and this was just the ticket! I made these exactly as the recipe called for except I used fresh "french style" green beans and I didn't chop them into smaller pieces. It turned out amazing and my guests really liked them, even my boyfriend who isn't a big green bean fan. Thanks for posting your recipe, it was a perfect compliment to my smoked spiral ham! Read More
