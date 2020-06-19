Savory Slow Cooker Green Beans

1 of 3

Rating: 5 stars So happy this was published and grateful to share with you. If you like soft green beans you will like this. Somehow LOW Sodium broth got chopped in the editing. Since there is bacon and seasoned salt in here use low sodium and taste before serving. Or if you use regular you might want to skip the salt. Enjoy ! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars My son loved these even better than the usual green bean casserole. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Very good recipe! I tweaked the ingredient amounts to our taste, but that's personal preference. I used half the amount of vinegar and only a couple teaspoons of sugar. I cut back on pepper and garlic too. Still full of flavor, but not so intense for the kids. Cooking them in the chicken broth gave a great flavor! Thanks for this recipe I'll make again! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Very tasty. I added some leftover roasted potatoes with about 90 min left to go. I also had a leftover meatloaf so I made a “rack” out of celery sticks and placed the meatloaf on it to reheat. Worked out well.