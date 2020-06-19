Savory Slow Cooker Green Beans
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 32
% Daily Value *
calories: 109.9 6 %
protein: 5.7g 12 %
carbohydrates: 15.2g 5 %
dietary fiber: 4.3g 17 %
sugars: 6.6g
fat: 3.6g 6 %
saturated fat: 1g 5 %
cholesterol: 11.1mg 4 %
vitamin a iu: 860.9IU 17 %
niacin equivalents: 2.5mg 19 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 10 %
vitamin c: 20.4mg 34 %
folate: 45.2mcg 11 %
calcium: 57.8mg 6 %
iron: 1.6mg 9 %
magnesium: 34.5mg 12 %
potassium: 321.4mg 9 %
sodium: 1033.7mg 41 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 15 %
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved