Slow Cooker Chicken Casserole with Bacon, Tater Tots®, and Cheese

Rating: Unrated

Our family enjoys this any time of year, but mostly during the summer when you don't want an oven heating up your house, but want a hot home-cooked meal.

By Natasha Douglas

prep:
10 mins
cook:
3 hrs 10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon pieces in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon on paper towels. Crumble once cool enough to handle.

  • Season chicken pieces lightly with salt and pepper.

  • Grease the bottom of a slow cooker with bacon grease and layer 1/2 of the potato nuggets on the bottom. Sprinkle with 1/2 of the bacon bits. Mix Colby cheese and Monterey Jack cheese together in a bowl and sprinkle 1/3 of the cheese mixture on top. Add chicken in 1 layer and top with 1/2 of the remaining cheese mixture. Sprinkle with remaining bacon bits and top with remaining potato nuggets. Sprinkle rest of the cheese mixture on top and pour milk over everything.

  • Cover the slow cooker and cook on High until chicken is cooked though and cheese has melted, 3 to 5 hours.

Cook's Note:

Feel free to use different cheeses, these are just what my family prefer. Can also be made in an oven, though if you go that route use a cast iron Dutch oven to get the layer effect.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
398 calories; protein 29.2g; carbohydrates 21g; fat 23.3g; cholesterol 85.4mg; sodium 703.5mg. Full Nutrition
