Pork Loin Medallions with Balsamic Vinegar

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a quick meal that tastes very gourmet. The balsamic vinegar and olive oil add great flavor to the pork loin.

By sumchef

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Cut pork loin into even, 1/2-inch medallions.

  • Sear pork medallions in a skillet over medium-high heat until golden brown, about 2 minutes per side. Place medallions onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Mix garlic, salt, Dijon mustard, sugar, and pepper together in a bowl. Whisk in balsamic vinegar and olive oil slowly. Drizzle mixture over each medallion.

  • Bake medallions in the preheated oven until slightly pink in the centers, about 20 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

You can substitute regular yellow mustard for Dijon, if desired.

Baking time varies due to the searing process. You may need less or more time depending on how long you want to sear the pork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 25.9g; carbohydrates 5g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 72.6mg; sodium 1280.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
andrea
Rating: 4 stars
12/07/2021
A hit across the board! I added more garlic then called for. Seared in cast iron with butter and then added sauce and baked, all in one pan! Delish!!!! This will definitely be made again!!! Read More
