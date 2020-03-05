Blackberry-Jalapeno BBQ Sauce

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This homemade BBQ sauce has it all--blackberry and jalapeno jellies offer sweet and spicy notes, while liquid smoke provides a nice smokiness that ties it all together.

By Deter Rader

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine tomato sauce, blackberry jam, jalapeno jelly, brown sugar, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, pepper, vinegar, garlic powder, and liquid smoke in a saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to a simmer. Cook until flavors combine, 3 to 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
114 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fat 0.5g; sodium 245.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Deter Rader
Rating: 5 stars
09/18/2019
Great sauce sweet with a little kick. Read More
