Mexican Christmas Punch (Ponche Navideno)

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can serve this punch in festive apple "mugs". Cut off the top of each apple and use a paring knife to score the rim. Scoop out the flesh from the center using a spoon or melon baller. Coat the interior with lemon juice to prevent browning.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
125 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 15.8g; fat 0.1g; sodium 12.9mg. Full Nutrition
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.