Skinny Enchilada Casserole

Rating: 4.8 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This skinny enchilada casserole is a quick and easy recipe. Plus, you can substitute 1/2 of the cheese to the lower-fat Cheddar cheese and cut even more calories. Bon appetit!

By lnicoletoliver

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch casserole dish.

    Advertisement

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground beef, onion, and garlic in the hot skillet until beef is browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease. Set aside.

  • Mix mushroom soup, chicken soup, and tomatoes together in an electric blender. Add to ground beef mixture.

  • Layer pieces from 5 to 6 tortillas, 1/2 of the beef mixture, and 1/2 of the Cheddar-Monterey Jack cheese in the casserole dish. Repeat layers, ending with cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden and bubbly, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 16.7g; carbohydrates 19.7g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 58.2mg; sodium 793.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Yoly
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2019
After cooking the ground beef, (I used 1 lb) and adding the blended soups and Rotel I thought that it needed 'something'. I went ahead and added salt, pepper, cumin and 1/4 cup salsa. My tortillas were green Hatch Chile Corn Tortillas which added color to the dish. I also used a 16 oz bag of cheese because we're cheese fanatics! Very tasty. Thank you for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(2)
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Yoly
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2019
After cooking the ground beef, (I used 1 lb) and adding the blended soups and Rotel I thought that it needed 'something'. I went ahead and added salt, pepper, cumin and 1/4 cup salsa. My tortillas were green Hatch Chile Corn Tortillas which added color to the dish. I also used a 16 oz bag of cheese because we're cheese fanatics! Very tasty. Thank you for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Anni Winter
Rating: 5 stars
06/24/2021
I added 3 cups of cooked rice and 1/2 cup of salsa to soup mixture. Read More
Nancy Sylvain Roy
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2021
This is a great recipe I did toast the corn tortillas in non stick pan to give it a roasted taste. Also slow roasted the onions in the oven. I will make again Read More
Advertisement
Vickip55
Rating: 4 stars
12/12/2021
First time so I went by the recipe Read More
Katiedash
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2020
we love love this. I added the rice into the dish tho. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022