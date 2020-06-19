Skinny Pumpkin Spice Muffins with Walnut Streusel
Servings Per Recipe: 24
Calories: 166.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 3g 6 %
carbohydrates: 28.1g 9 %
dietary fiber: 2.1g 8 %
sugars: 15.8g
fat: 5.3g 8 %
saturated fat: 1.2g 6 %
cholesterol: 9.4mg 3 %
vitamin a iu: 2802.7IU 56 %
niacin equivalents: 1.7mg 13 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 0.8mg 1 %
folate: 17.4mcg 4 %
calcium: 42.1mg 4 %
iron: 1.1mg 6 %
magnesium: 23.2mg 8 %
potassium: 109.9mg 3 %
sodium: 199.4mg 8 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 9 %
calories from fat: 47.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.