Vegetarian Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

I created this stuffed portobello recipe based on a culmination of several recipes I searched for on the internet. I was looking for something different that I could do with my favorite vegetables. This may be my new favorite food--I hope you enjoy!

By Aimee Dorrell

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate. Turn on the oven's broiler to a low setting.

  • Combine squash, zucchini, peppers, onion, 2 tablespoons olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and 2 1/2 tablespoons seasoning blend in a bowl. Mix well.

  • Cook on the preheated grill until tender, 7 to 8 minutes.

  • While vegetables are cooking, rub remaining olive oil on outsides and insides of mushrooms. Lay face-down on a baking sheet and sprinkle remaining seasoning blend over.

  • Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler on very low setting.

  • Broil until slightly darkened, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove mushrooms and turn upside-down. Fill mushrooms with grilled vegetables, then top with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Return to the broiler until cheese is lightly toasted, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle parsley around edges of serving plates, and put a few pineapple chunks on each mushroom for that "extra" touch to make it fancy!

Cook's Note:

I cook to taste, so experiment with your seasonings. Any vegetable can be added to this recipe to fit individual tastes. The mozzarella and Parmesan cheese really set it off.

Editor's Note:

Use vegetarian Parmesan cheese for this.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 14.5g; fat 24.1g; cholesterol 38.5mg; sodium 672mg. Full Nutrition
