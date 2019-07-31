The Best Beef Tri-Tip

I love Chef John's recipes, and always watch them when they show up in my YouTube video. But, this one was off the mark. First off, THE SALT!!! Yikes! After reading other people's comments I cut the salt back to 1 Tbs. But, at the last second I decided to waffle and added another half Tbs to the mix. It was still soooooo salty, so 1 Tbs, or even less, would've been the better mark. My stove's lowest temp was 260F so I used that, and then cooked the 2 1/2 pound tri tip for 2 hrs 20 minutes, and then let it rest for 20 minutes. Meat was nicely rare to medium-rare. I didn't do the reverse sear so perhaps that might've made it firmly medium-rare. But, I like mine on the bloody side. So, all in all, I'd try this again, though severely ramping the salt back form what Chef John calls for.