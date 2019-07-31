The Best Beef Tri-Tip

This tri-tip recipe came about after I received a food wish for roast beef, which can be done with many different cuts. I ended up deciding on beef tri-tip since it's affordable, flavorful, great for parties, and, using this low-temp roasting technique, nearly fool-proof. No marinating, no searing, no nothing; just rub on some salt and spices and pop it into the oven until it reaches the doneness you want. Plate it up with a Romano bean salad or enjoy as a roast beef sandwich!

Recipe by Chef John

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 225 degrees F (110 degrees C).

  • Mix salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder, cayenne, dried rosemary, and fresh rosemary together in a small bowl.

  • Place tri-tip in a baking pan. Season generously with the spice rub until both sides are completely covered.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part reads 130 degrees F (54 degrees C) for medium-rare, or until desired doneness, 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Flip meat over halfway.

  • Cover pan with aluminum foil and let meat rest for 20 minutes. Remove tri-tip to a cutting board and cut into 2 pieces along where the grain changes direction. Slice meat across the grain and transfer to serving plates.

  • Mix beef broth in with the pan drippings and drizzle over the slices.

Chef's Notes:

Since we're using such a low temperature, there isn't going to be much carry-over heat, so be sure that you reach your target temperature before pulling it out.

Feel free to use chicken broth instead of beef broth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 38.4g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 131.7mg; sodium 1539.7mg. Full Nutrition
