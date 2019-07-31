The Best Beef Tri-Tip

This tri-tip recipe came about after I received a food wish for roast beef, which can be done with many different cuts. I ended up deciding on beef tri-tip since it's affordable, flavorful, great for parties, and, using this low-temp roasting technique, nearly fool-proof. No marinating, no searing, no nothing; just rub on some salt and spices and pop it into the oven until it reaches the doneness you want. Plate it up with a Romano bean salad or enjoy as a roast beef sandwich!
This was among the best tri tips I have ever eaten. I followed the recipe exactly. I very much enjoyed the rub as well as the method. It was so tender and tasty. I paired with brown rice and a fresh vegetable..delicious. I will definitely make this again and again.
Unfortunately, the salt for this recipe was a disaster. I watched the video and followed that advice there rather than the reviewers’ and wish I hadn’t. We ended up rinsing it off and throwing it on the grill for leftover sandwiches tomorrow. Also, the smoked paprika was too much smoke leaving a bitter flavor which was the only thing we could taste through the salt. Reduce the salt if you want to try this recipe. Also, we like medium rare but this was warmed raw with a brown exterior at just over 130 degrees before taking it out to rest covered for 20 minutes.
Delicious and THIS is the way to go in the future for making tri-tip at home. In the past, I had marinated it overnight. It went on a rack in a roasting pan in a hotter oven. This made MUCH less mess and it's easier. (I still used the rack, though.) Served with Chef John's Creamy Corn Pudding - another winner. Thanks again, Chef John!
Excellent rub, I did half the kosher salt. I googled the low temperature of slow cookers and read 190°. I thought that was fairly close to the 225° for the oven. I sprayed the crock with canola and added my 1.8 lb. roast. No broth, figured it'd be similar to the oven. I flipped the roast after the first hour and checked temp an hour later. It was at 140° so I turned it to warm setting for the next hour. Then took it out and tented it with foil. It turned out marvelous and had it with baby yellow potatoes and spinach. Thanks Chef John!
Delicious, but only used ONE TEASPOON kosher salt. Didn't have any garlic or rosemary, so added a little onion powder instead. Best roast beef sandwich I've ever had. Did add a cup of hot beef bouillon broth to the pan after resting for a delish au jus sauce.
I must say I had my doubts of 225 degree cooking. That's not in my recipe list. BUT, at the 1 hour my thermometer showed progress. This rub has a strong Rosemary tone so if that is a problem...... I made a beef au jus with whole mushrooms, and twice baked potatoes. My Breadman still works also, so tis the season for fresh bread! Score! I guess I will see how good they freeze. Thoughts?
I followed this recipe exactly (something I rarely can do) and it was fantastic. It tasted the most like a delicatessen roast beef of any I've made, and was good hot and cold. I suspect the smoked paprika is one key. It's such a simple recipe, too.
This Tri-Tip was FABULOUS! I've made several different recipes for Tri-Tip and this one was the best by far. After reading several of the reviews suggesting that the salt be cut in half, I did reduce it to 1 Tbs. and it turned out great. This will definitely be my go-to recipe in the future! Chef John never disappoints me!
great introduction for me cooking tri tip for the first time. This cut is unheard of in New England... now that I live In CA, I am trying to get familiar with local cooking. I did cut the salt by over half, doubled the cayenne. Today is my third use of this recipe... the slow oven is perfect for warmer weather. The kitchen doesn't get overheated a real plus when running a/c !
My review disappeared so hopefully it doesn’t show up twice! This is a fantastic recipe! It doesn’t require marinading the meat or doing anything fussy. I think cooking the meat low and slow really made the tri tip juicy and tender!!
This is a knock it out of the ballpark recipe. The two types of Rosemary were delicious together. WE sliced the Beef Tri-Tip wafer thin by using an onion- tomato holder. The tenderness and the flavor were fantastic. The Au Jus was yummy and later worked great for reheating a few slices.
I did not have any fresh rosemary so went with out. It turned out moist and tasty but a bit too salty. I'd recommend you cut the salt portion in half. Check it at about and hour and 15 minutes if you like it truly medium rare.
Tried this tonight and it was a big hit! I might have gone a bit heavy on the cayenne making it a bit spicy but it had great flavor and was very juicy and tender. Will definitely add it to the rotation. Love easy dishes that are delicious too. Served it with mashed sweet potatoes, green beans, and roasted broccoli.
I didn't deviate from the recipe at all. Timing was perfect for medium-rare. My wife loves it. I've made many, many roasts in all manners possible. First time for a tri-tip. Most tasty Chef John, thanks!
I had purchased a pre-seasoned tri-tip, so I just used this recipe to guide me with the cooking. Chef John never disappoints! At 1.5 hours, this came out absolutely perfect in the oven. I considered searing it first, but I decided to try the recipe as-is, and I think I'll stick with it. It melted in my mouth!
I love Chef John's recipes, and always watch them when they show up in my YouTube video. But, this one was off the mark. First off, THE SALT!!! Yikes! After reading other people's comments I cut the salt back to 1 Tbs. But, at the last second I decided to waffle and added another half Tbs to the mix. It was still soooooo salty, so 1 Tbs, or even less, would've been the better mark. My stove's lowest temp was 260F so I used that, and then cooked the 2 1/2 pound tri tip for 2 hrs 20 minutes, and then let it rest for 20 minutes. Meat was nicely rare to medium-rare. I didn't do the reverse sear so perhaps that might've made it firmly medium-rare. But, I like mine on the bloody side. So, all in all, I'd try this again, though severely ramping the salt back form what Chef John calls for.
I made 4 times already since I discovered this receipt a couple months ago. I changed a little the 2nd time since 2 tbs salt was little salty to our taste. I add 1 tbs herbed de Provence. Otherwise I followed the receipt. This is indeed best tri-tip receipt.
