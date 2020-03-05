Grilled Teriyaki Shrimp and Pineapple Skewers

Rating: 4.54 stars
70 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 47
  • 4 star values: 17
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0

These savory-sweet shrimp skewers are easy to make and cook in just a few minutes. They are perfect for summer weeknights or weekend dinner parties. Prep the sauce ahead of time for an even faster dinner. I prefer to use jumbo shrimp (21-25 per pound), however use what you have on hand.

By France C

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Sauce:

Directions

  • Combine water, soy sauce, brown sugar, honey, garlic, and ginger in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until sauce has reduced and thickened slightly, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil grate. Thread shrimp and pineapple alternately onto skewers and place on a platter.

  • Arrange skewers on the hot grate. Grill 2 to 3 minutes per side, or until shrimp is opaque and cooked through. Turn grill to low heat and brush sauce on both sides of skewers. Transfer to a serving platter and sprinkle with cilantro and sesame seeds.

Cook's Notes:

Try to cut the pineapple chunks approximately the same size as the shrimp for even grilling.

If using wooden skewers, soak in water for 30 minutes before using to prevent burning.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
223 calories; protein 20.4g; carbohydrates 32g; fat 2.3g; cholesterol 172.6mg; sodium 654.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (69)

Most helpful positive review

Karen
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2019
This is a delicious summer dish! It smells amazing on the bbq. I paired it with cilantro lime rice and a nice white wine on a summer night - yum! I took the chefs advice and used the jumbo shrimp. A good idea if you are making this as a main dish. Will definitely make this again. Read More
Helpful
(21)

Most helpful critical review

Mary Frederick
Rating: 3 stars
01/13/2020
Don't know if I did something wrong but after cooking, it tasted like the shrimp had a pasty texture to them. Flavor was good and the grilled pineapple was excellent. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Deb Long
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2019
My husband loved it. Will be making again and again. Read More
Helpful
(7)
hng
Rating: 4 stars
01/17/2020
Made it just like the recipe said. It was good and I’m not a shrimp fan but my family is. Would make again Read More
Helpful
(4)
Deidre
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2019
This was fabulous! Made lime cilantro rice to go with it. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Jr44vb
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2020
Made this twice now. Family loves it. Served over coconut jasmine rice. At minimum double the sauce. I’m going to quadruple it next time. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Suzanne Ens
Rating: 4 stars
01/31/2020
I had to omit the ginger and garlic because my husband is on warfarin and I used pineapple juice instead of water. Delicious. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Patricia
Rating: 4 stars
03/22/2020
This was really delicious although we had to broil rather than grill. Our grill is covered in snow. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Ann
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2020
I made this for my family last night and everyone said it’s a keeper! I could not find my skewers( we recently moved)so I cooked in on a grill pan and will probably do that again. The only thing I would do differently is I would double the sauce the next time. Also, this recipe does not say how many servings it yields, so I would do 1-1/2 lbs for 4 people. Read More
Helpful
(2)
RVn and Cookn
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2021
Sooo yummy and sooo tasty Couldn’t be easier to make and serve Read More
Helpful
(1)
