Grilled Teriyaki Shrimp and Pineapple Skewers

Rating: 5 stars This is a delicious summer dish! It smells amazing on the bbq. I paired it with cilantro lime rice and a nice white wine on a summer night - yum! I took the chefs advice and used the jumbo shrimp. A good idea if you are making this as a main dish. Will definitely make this again. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars My husband loved it. Will be making again and again. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Made it just like the recipe said. It was good and I’m not a shrimp fan but my family is. Would make again Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This was fabulous! Made lime cilantro rice to go with it. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Made this twice now. Family loves it. Served over coconut jasmine rice. At minimum double the sauce. I’m going to quadruple it next time. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars I had to omit the ginger and garlic because my husband is on warfarin and I used pineapple juice instead of water. Delicious. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars This was really delicious although we had to broil rather than grill. Our grill is covered in snow. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for my family last night and everyone said it’s a keeper! I could not find my skewers( we recently moved)so I cooked in on a grill pan and will probably do that again. The only thing I would do differently is I would double the sauce the next time. Also, this recipe does not say how many servings it yields, so I would do 1-1/2 lbs for 4 people. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Sooo yummy and sooo tasty Couldn’t be easier to make and serve Helpful (1)