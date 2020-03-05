Easy Single-Serving Apple Pork Chop

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I created this apple pork chop recipe while running out of ingredients and not wanting to go shopping for more. It turned out very delicious! It has a lot of basic staples that should be lying around the house, and it is a really nice recipe when cooking for one who still likes to eat tasty and delicious meals. Amounts can be enhanced to make a nice family dinner.

By wanologoc

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 large pork chop
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Combine 1/4 cup brown sugar and butter in a skillet over medium heat. Stir until melted, about 1 minute. Add apple and onion; cook and stir until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Add pork chop and cook until browned on both sides, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer pork chop to a plate.

  • Combine remaining brown sugar, water, rosemary, and thyme in a small saucepan over medium-low heat and bring to a boil. Cook just until sauce is syrupy, being careful not to burn the sugar, about 1 minute.

  • Add cooked apple mixture to the sauce, stirring to cover.

  • Wrap a shallow baking dish in aluminum foil for easy cleanup and place browned pork chop in the center. Pour sauce over pork chop making sure apples surround the meat.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center reads 145 degrees F (63 degrees C), 25 to 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute margarine for butter, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
925 calories; protein 51.1g; carbohydrates 131.5g; fat 22.9g; cholesterol 160.8mg; sodium 201.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Mom_50
Rating: 4 stars
02/20/2020
This came out really tasty, but I could see some potential issues with the directions as written. The pork chops (I made this for my family, so I made 6) need to be dried with paper towels and seasoned with salt and pepper... before being browned in olive oil (which I did first, knowing that meat cannot brown in a liquid ). I then removed the pork and made the hot apple compote, and returned the meat to the pan. When they were finished cooking, however ( in the oven) the pan drippings were very watery and I removed the meat again and increased the heat to 425, to cook off the extra moisture. That worked well. Then I added the pork back again... it’s perfect. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022