Easy Single-Serving Apple Pork Chop

This came out really tasty, but I could see some potential issues with the directions as written. The pork chops (I made this for my family, so I made 6) need to be dried with paper towels and seasoned with salt and pepper... before being browned in olive oil (which I did first, knowing that meat cannot brown in a liquid ). I then removed the pork and made the hot apple compote, and returned the meat to the pan. When they were finished cooking, however ( in the oven) the pan drippings were very watery and I removed the meat again and increased the heat to 425, to cook off the extra moisture. That worked well. Then I added the pork back again... it’s perfect.