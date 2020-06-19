Tarte Tatin with Rosemary

This is a really yummy, simple tart with rosemary and apple.

By Venus Zayas

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 10-inch tart
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat a 10-inch cast iron frying pan over medium heat. Melt sugar, butter, rosemary, and cinnamon together in the hot pan, stirring constantly, until syrup is a rich caramel color, about 8 minutes.

  • Reduce heat to low. Add apple slices, arranging them in a decorative swirl starting from the outside edges of the pan, rounded sides-down, as tart will be turned upside-down when served. Simmer, uncovered, until apples are slightly tender yet firm, about 10 minutes. Shake the pan occasionally to prevent scorching. Remove from heat.

  • Trim corners of puff pastry to form a 10-inch circle. Place pastry over apples and push down between apples and the edge of the pan using the tip of a knife.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until pastry is golden and puffed, about 10 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes.

  • Loosen the edges of the tart from the pan using a knife. Invert a serving plate over the pan and then, holding the pan and plate together firmly, invert them together. Lift off the pan. Cut tart into wedges and serve warm or at room temperature.

Cook's Notes:

You can substitute pears for apples.

Make sure you use a 10-inch square sheet of puff pastry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 39.1g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 11.4mg; sodium 76.7mg. Full Nutrition
