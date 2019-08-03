Summer Fruit Brunch Pizza

Guys, for real, this is a 20 star recipe!! Holy cow, this is delicious! Add in that's it fairly easy to make (and that it's a great recipe for literally any occasion), and you can keep upping that star count! I used my own homemade multigrain pizza crust, and frozen raspberries in place of fresh. I didn't have quite enough for a full cup--which is a shame! Because the raspberries really add a nice pop of flavor--so don't skip them, and make sure to use at least a full cup of them! Oh, and I skipped the step of blending the onions after cooking them. I didn't feel like getting my blender dirty for just one onion, so I just chopped it up really fine and threw it right on the crust as-is after sauteing with the rosemary. I also had to bake my pizza at 400 degrees for about 17 minutes for my homemade crust to be cooked through, and for the cheese to be melted and bubbly. I will definitely make this pizza again and again! Thank you so much for the recipe!

