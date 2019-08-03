Summer Fruit Brunch Pizza

This savory fruit pizza recipe is gorgeous, unusual, and very pleasing. It is good warm, room temperature, or slightly chilled. It makes a lovely centerpiece for brunch, an appetizer, or side dish. Perhaps it could be drizzled with honey or warm orange marmalade for an adult dessert. I am eager to read your reviews and variations on this recipe! Cheers!

Recipe by Idena Suzanne

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 pizza
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly oil a pizza stone or a baking sheet.

  • Heat canola oil in a skillet over medium heat. Saute onion in the hot oil until soft, 5 to 7 minutes. Add rosemary, pepper, and salt.

  • Transfer onion mixture carefully to an electric blender, add water, and puree gently. Spread puree on prepared crust. Top with Brie cheese, raspberries, and peach slices.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crust is golden and cheese is bubbly, 6 to 8 minutes. Top with fresh basil.

Cook's Notes:

I like this recipe best with homemade pizza dough or with Trader Joe's(R) whole wheat naan. Any pre-made pizza crust, pita bread, or flat bread should do well. Just adjust your baking time to accommodate the thickness of your bread.

You can sprinkle the oiled baking sheet or pizza stone with 2 teaspoons cornmeal, if you'd like.

If you are using pizza dough, follow individual package instructions for baking and remove from the oven when it is half-baked.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 37.8mg; sodium 521.7mg. Full Nutrition
