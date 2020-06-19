Green Onion and Bacon Mashed Potatoes

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These bacon mashed potatoes are very tasty and put zing into a plain old side dish. I made these and the next day could not wait to eat the leftovers (hoping no one else got to them first).

By Michelle Haner

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, about 25 minutes. Drain.

  • Mash potatoes in a large bowl using an electric mixer; pour in milk to make creamier. Stir in bacon, Colby-Monterey Jack cheese, green onions, sour cream, butter, garlic, salt, and pepper.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute margarine for butter, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
406 calories; protein 16.1g; carbohydrates 31.2g; fat 24.8g; cholesterol 67.4mg; sodium 1035mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/17/2019
Made as written and these turned out really good. I do think you could cut back on the amount of cheese and bacon so that the potato remains the star. Next time I'll only use 1 1/2 cups of cheese and 6 slices of bacon. Regardless, this is a good recipe! Read More
