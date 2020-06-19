Green Onion and Bacon Mashed Potatoes
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 406.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 16.1g 32 %
carbohydrates: 31.2g 10 %
dietary fiber: 3.9g 16 %
sugars: 1.6g
fat: 24.8g 38 %
saturated fat: 14.8g 74 %
cholesterol: 67.4mg 23 %
vitamin a iu: 418.7IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 4.7mg 37 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 33 %
vitamin c: 34.5mg 58 %
folate: 36.6mcg 9 %
calcium: 51.2mg 5 %
iron: 1.7mg 9 %
magnesium: 45.7mg 16 %
potassium: 806.3mg 23 %
sodium: 1035mg 41 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 24 %
calories from fat: 223.6
