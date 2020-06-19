Easy White Chocolate Chip Muffins

These are like inside-out chocolate chip muffins. The generous amount of white chocolate makes them satisfying for those who have a sweet tooth, but the cocoa helps to balance the sweetness. Warning: They are seriously addictive!

By melissa_nn

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners.

  • Combine flour, sugar, and cocoa in a large bowl.

  • Combine milk, butter, and eggs in another bowl. Stir into flour mixture just until moistened. Fold in white chocolate chips.

  • Fill each prepared muffin cup 3/4 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean, about 30 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes before removing from the muffin tin. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 38.8g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 47.5mg; sodium 336.1mg. Full Nutrition
