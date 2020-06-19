White Chocolate Chip Muffins

Rating: 4.5 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a very easy recipe for delicious white chocolate chip muffins that your kids will simply love.

By lasossa

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a 12-cup muffin tray with paper liners.

    Advertisement

  • Mix flour, white chocolate chips, sugar, baking powder, and salt together in a large bowl.

  • Mix milk, oil, egg, and vanilla extract together in a medium-sized bowl. Add to flour mixture and mix well.

  • Fill 2/3 of each prepared muffin cup with batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and let cool for 2 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
306 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 38.2g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 21.9mg; sodium 257.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (5)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

hanen alfuqaha
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2020
Me and my kids absolutely loved the Muffins! we melted some chocolate and put them on the muffins after they were baked they were delicious.... Thank you for the recipe Read More
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
France C
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/14/2019
These are a nice basic muffin that can accommodate different add-ins and flavors. I do recommend a few changes. The oven temp was too high (at least in my gas oven) and after 10 mins these were starting to get too brown, so I lowered the temp to 350F. Even so, they were more than done after 20 minutes and I should have pulled them a little sooner. These stuck to the paper liners if trying to eat them warm, as suggested, but they were fine once cooled. There was plenty of batter, so you will want to fill the muffin cups way more than 2/3 full, or just make a couple extra muffins. I brought these to work and they were devoured instantly. Read More
Jaycee Stearman
Rating: 4 stars
01/27/2020
A very solid muffin recipe! Super easy but like one of the other reviews said the oven heat / cook time is a bit off. I set my oven to 350 and baked for about 23 / 25 minutes and they were good as gold. Very delicious I added a bit of cinnamon to give it a bit of oomph. They do stick to the muffin wrapper but that's the only real downside. They taste delicious! Read More
BOOKMARKER
Rating: 4 stars
01/27/2021
1.26.21 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/275009/white-chocolate-chip-muffins/ ... Coconut oil, only 1c chips & added 1c dried cranberry-golden raisin combo. White chocolate burns easily. Push the chips in & lower the temp. 'Not a too sweet base, which I like; but no repeats. Read More
Advertisement
Kerry
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2019
Excellent recipe! My fiance devoured them!! Read More
hanen alfuqaha
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2020
Me and my kids absolutely loved the Muffins! we melted some chocolate and put them on the muffins after they were baked they were delicious.... Thank you for the recipe Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022