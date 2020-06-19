White Chocolate Chip Muffins
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 306.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.9g 10 %
carbohydrates: 38.2g 12 %
dietary fiber: 0.6g 2 %
sugars: 22.1g
fat: 15.1g 23 %
saturated fat: 6g 30 %
cholesterol: 21.9mg 7 %
vitamin a iu: 58.7IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 1.9mg 15 %
folate: 41.1mcg 10 %
calcium: 160.3mg 16 %
iron: 1.2mg 7 %
magnesium: 7.7mg 3 %
potassium: 59.1mg 2 %
sodium: 257.2mg 10 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 17 %
calories from fat: 135.5
