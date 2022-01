White Chocolate Chip Muffins

These are a nice basic muffin that can accommodate different add-ins and flavors. I do recommend a few changes. The oven temp was too high (at least in my gas oven) and after 10 mins these were starting to get too brown, so I lowered the temp to 350F. Even so, they were more than done after 20 minutes and I should have pulled them a little sooner. These stuck to the paper liners if trying to eat them warm, as suggested, but they were fine once cooled. There was plenty of batter, so you will want to fill the muffin cups way more than 2/3 full, or just make a couple extra muffins. I brought these to work and they were devoured instantly.