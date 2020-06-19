White Chocolate Chip Cupcakes
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 238.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.4g 7 %
carbohydrates: 25.2g 8 %
dietary fiber: 0.3g 1 %
sugars: 17.2g
fat: 14g 22 %
saturated fat: 8.4g 42 %
cholesterol: 54.9mg 18 %
vitamin a iu: 286.6IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 1.1mg 9 %
folate: 23.5mcg 6 %
calcium: 79.1mg 8 %
iron: 0.7mg 4 %
magnesium: 4.2mg 2 %
potassium: 33mg 1 %
sodium: 71.5mg 3 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 9 %
calories from fat: 125.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved