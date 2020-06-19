White Chocolate Chip Cupcakes

This recipe is by far the best white chocolate chip cupcake recipe I've ever made. It's enough white chocolate to notice without being overpowering. I topped mine with a raspberry cream cheese frosting.

By Rachel.Bailey27

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line 10 cups of a muffin tin with paper liners.

  • Place sugar and eggs into the bowl of a stand mixer and beat using the paddle attachment until fluffy and pale yellow in color.

  • Heat milk in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring just to a boil and add white chocolate chips. Whisk until smooth. Pour mixture over sugar mixture and beat for 1 minute. Add vanilla extract and mix until combined. Fold in flour and baking powder using a rubber spoon until just incorporated, being careful not to overmix. Fold in melted butter.

  • Fill each prepared muffin cup 2/3-full with batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cupcakes have risen and are just firm to the touch, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
238 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 14g; cholesterol 54.9mg; sodium 71.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
