Chocolate Pudding Peanut Butter Pizza

Chocolate pudding and sweetened cream cheese on top of a peanut butter cookie crust....yummmm!

By Sweetly

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings: 12
12
Yield:
1 12-inch pizza
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 12-inch pizza pan.

  • Stir cookie mix, egg, oil, and water together in a bowl until a soft dough forms. Place dough on the pan; spread out to look like a pizza crust.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are light golden brown, about 15 minutes. Let cool.

  • Meanwhile, combine cream cheese and sugar in a medium bowl; beat with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Fold in 1/2 of the whipped topping and set aside.

  • Whisk milk and pudding mix together in a medium bowl until thickened.

  • Spread the cream cheese mixture over the cookie crust, leaving a little of the crust showing around the edges. Spread chocolate pudding over the cream cheese mixture, leaving a little of the cream cheese layer showing.

  • Spread the remaining whipped topping over the pudding, leaving a little of the pudding showing. Sprinkle chocolate chips over the whipped topping. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Editor's Note:

The directions for making the cookie dough are based on the particular brand mentioned. Follow instructions on the package if using a different brand.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
466 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 62.4g; fat 21g; cholesterol 39.6mg; sodium 424.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

