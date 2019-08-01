Grilled Lamb Loin Chops

Don't let their small size fool you, these chops are packed with maximum flavor! Try and find loin chops that are at least 1-inch thick for best results. These are best served medium to medium-rare, but add a few extra minutes per side if you prefer them a little more done.

Recipe by France C

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine herbes de Provence, olive oil, garlic, and lemon juice in a small bowl. Rub mixture over lamb chops and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Season chops with salt and pepper.

  • Place chops on the preheated grill and cook until browned and medium-rare on the inside, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Remove from grill and place on an aluminum foil-covered plate to rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Cook's Note:

For added flavor, marinate lamb chops for 1 to 4 hours

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
579 calories; protein 42.5g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 43.9g; cholesterol 168.3mg; sodium 168.7mg. Full Nutrition
