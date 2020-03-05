Teriyaki Grilled Shrimp

The perfect balance of sweet and heat come together in this recipe. The shrimp take on the flavor quickly and also cook fast so dinner can be on the table in no time. Serve over rice if desired.

By Soup Loving Nicole

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk soy sauce, pineapple juice, brown sugar, Sriracha, sesame oil, and garlic powder together in a bowl until fully blended. Transfer to a small saucepan and cook on medium heat until teriyaki sauce is slightly thickened, about 10 minutes.

  • Place shrimp in a shallow dish. Pour 3/4 of the teriyaki sauce over the shrimp and let marinate for 30 minutes. Reserving the remaining sauce for basting.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill to medium-high heat and lightly oil the grill. Thread shrimp onto skewers.

  • Grill skewers for 3 minutes. Flip, brush reserved sauce over the shrimp, and grill 3 minutes more.

Cook's Notes:

I like to serve this with grilled vegetables but they take much longer to cook so they need to be skewered and cooked separate from the shrimp. Plan on putting them on the grill 10 minutes before the shrimp goes on.

If you are using wooden skewers, you will need to soak them in water while the shrimp is marinating.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 20.4g; carbohydrates 34.3g; fat 2.2g; cholesterol 172.6mg; sodium 1427.8mg. Full Nutrition
