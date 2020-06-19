Small-Batch Sugar Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 444.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.3g 11 %
carbohydrates: 55.7g 18 %
dietary fiber: 1g 4 %
sugars: 34.7g
fat: 22.7g 35 %
saturated fat: 13.3g 66 %
cholesterol: 128.3mg 43 %
vitamin a iu: 737.8IU 15 %
niacin equivalents: 2.7mg 21 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 3 %
vitamin c: 0.3mg
folate: 58.5mcg 15 %
calcium: 72.8mg 7 %
iron: 1.5mg 8 %
magnesium: 12.6mg 5 %
potassium: 139.6mg 4 %
sodium: 349.7mg 14 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 23 %
calories from fat: 204.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
