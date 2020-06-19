Small-Batch Sugar Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

These are a fast summer treat to fix. You can use your favorite sugar cookie recipe, but the sugar cookie recipe here will give enough for 6 ice cream sandwiches.

By thedailygourmet

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 ice cream sandwiches
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Stir together sugar, melted butter, egg yolks, vanilla extract, and almond extract in a bowl. Add flour, baking soda, salt, and candy sprinkles. Stir to combine.

  • Scoop dough with a medium-sized spring-hinged scoop and space evenly on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cookies spread, start to crackle, and appear dry on top, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Let the cookies rest on the baking sheet for 2 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

  • To make ice cream sandwiches, place about 1/4 cup ice cream on the bottom of one cookie, press the top cookie in place.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
444 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 55.7g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 128.3mg; sodium 349.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
