Quick Blackberry Coulis

A wonderful, uncooked, fruit puree made with ripe blackberries. Serve over ice cream, as a syrup, or even with yogurt!

By Diana71

prep:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse and drain blackberries. Place into a bowl. Add sugar and mix well. Let sit for 30 minutes to allow sugar to draw out blackberry juice.

  • Mix in lemon juice and begin to mash berries. Mash by hand with a fork or potato ricer, or puree in a food processor. If desired, strain through a fine mesh sieve to remove seeds. Serve warm or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
43 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 0.2g; sodium 0.4mg. Full Nutrition
