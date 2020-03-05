Cranberry-White Chocolate Oatmeal Bars

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Delicious bars with oatmeal, dried cranberries, walnuts, and white chocolate.

By Sugar on Top

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Combine flour, oats, brown sugar, and butter in a large bowl. Set 1/2 cup of the mixture aside. Press remaining mixture over the bottom of a 9x13-inch glass baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until firm, about 10 minutes.

  • Pour sweetened condensed milk over the crust. Sprinkle cranberries, walnuts, chocolate chips, and orange zest over the milk. Top with the reserved oat mixture; press down lightly.

  • Continue baking until lightly browned, about 25 minutes. Cool completely before cutting into 12 bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
452 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 57.4g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 34.6mg; sodium 115.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022