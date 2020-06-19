Orange Creamsicle® Sugar Cookies
Servings Per Recipe: 48
Calories: 121.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.4g 3 %
carbohydrates: 14.2g 5 %
dietary fiber: 0.2g 1 %
sugars: 9.2g
fat: 6.7g 10 %
saturated fat: 4g 20 %
cholesterol: 24.5mg 8 %
vitamin a iu: 133.1IU 3 %
niacin equivalents: 0.6mg 4 %
folate: 13.6mcg 3 %
calcium: 23.5mg 2 %
iron: 0.3mg 2 %
magnesium: 1.6mg 1 %
potassium: 14.6mg
sodium: 61.6mg 3 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 5 %
calories from fat: 60
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved