Orange Creamsicle® Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These delicious cookies will remind you of an orange Creamsicle®. I created it by combining two of my favorite recipes. It is a family favorite!

By CVOELKEL

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease 2 cookie sheets.

  • Combine sugar and butter in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until creamy. Beat in egg yolks, extracts, and food coloring. Stir in flour, baking soda, and cream of tartar. Add white chocolate chips.

  • Form dough into balls and arrange on the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges turn golden, 10 to 11 minutes. Do not overbake. Cool on the cookie sheets for 1 to 2 minutes before transferring to cooling racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 14.2g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 24.5mg; sodium 61.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

sandra Kingdon
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2019
Made it exactly as is. Has a nice light orangey flavor. Excellent taste. Will make for the grandkids. Read More

Nina Kohser
Rating: 3 stars
08/19/2019
It was a good cookie. Too sweet for me, and not enough orange flavor. Read More
Reviews:
Lkstevenslinda@yahoo.com
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2019
These are very good! And I am really picky about my cookies! I made them exactly as per the recipe, adding 1 tsp lemon zest (I was out of oranges), and using half the amount of white chocolate. I got a really nice crinkly top by baking for five minutes, then flattening with a spatula. Just flattening before baking produced a smooth top. The flavor was orange enuf to be evident, but not overpowering. They were sweet, but not overly so. These have become my new favorites! Read More
Nina Kohser
Rating: 3 stars
08/18/2019
It was a good cookie. Too sweet for me, and not enough orange flavor. Read More
Janice James
Rating: 4 stars
08/19/2019
I made them exactly as the recipe called for and they really do remind me of eating an ice cream creamsicle. Read More
sandra Kingdon
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2019
Made it exactly as is. Has a nice light orangey flavor. Excellent taste. Will make for the grandkids. Read More
