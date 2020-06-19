Kid-Friendly Monkey Bread

Yummmmmy kid-friendly dish. When I was a child, my mom always let my sister and I make this with her and it was fun. As an adult, I still enjoy making it.

By Kristy Smith

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
14
Yield:
14 servings
14
  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a fluted tube pan (such as Bundt®).

  • Mix together sugar and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Tear each biscuit in 1/2, then roll each piece into a ball. Roll each ball in the sugar-cinnamon mixture until completely covered. Place in the prepared pan, filling the pan up to 3/4 full to allow biscuit balls to expand.

  • Combine butter, vanilla extract, and nutmeg in a small bowl, mix in some of the leftover sugar-cinnamon mixture, and pour over the biscuit balls.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and no longer doughy in the center, about 45 minutes. Cool in the pan for 5 to 10 minutes, then flip pan onto a serving dish to release the monkey bread.

Per Serving:
300 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 47.9g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 7.1mg; sodium 617mg. Full Nutrition
