Kale Pizza with Caramelized Onions

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is an amazing vegetarian pizza dish with lots of flavor from caramelized onion and kale. Plus, it's more nutritious than your average meat-and-cheese pizza.

By Brian C Halloran

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 8-inch pizza
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a medium-sized skillet over medium-high heat and add butter. Add onion and mix. Add brown sugar and mix. Stir onions occasionally until butter is absorbed and onions are browned, 20 to 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Meanwhile, place kale in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir every couple of minutes until kale is wilted and dark green, about 10 minutes.

  • Place pizza crust on a baking sheet. Spread caramelized onions evenly over crust. Spread kale evenly over crust. Spread tomato slices over pizza. Sprinkle feta cheese on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 8 minutes, checking to make sure kale does not burn.

Cook's Note:

Bake according to individual pizza dough instructions, as they may vary depending on what brand and type you use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
374 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 55.7g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 36.2mg; sodium 671.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022