Pumpkin Spice Pudding Cookies

Adorably festive, moist, and full of pumpkin flavor, these cookies fill the house with that delicious pumpkin spice smell that everyone loves after a long hot summer! Store in a tightly covered, airtight container. May be frozen.

By cdefroy

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Combine flour, pudding mix, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, and salt in a bowl.

  • Combine butter, pumpkin, white sugar, and brown sugar in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until fluffy. Beat in eggs, honey, and vanilla extract until incorporated. Mix in the dry ingredients slowly, being careful not to overmix. Stir in the white chocolate chips and pumpkin spice-flavored candies by hand. Drop tablespoonfuls of dough 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are browned and set, about 10 minutes. Cool on the baking sheets for 3 to 4 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Cook's Notes:

You can use light or dark brown sugar. If you can't find pumpkin spice pudding, you can substitute vanilla.

Pumpkin Spice M&M's(R) can be found at Target during the fall.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 25.7g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 21.9mg; sodium 149.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/19/2022