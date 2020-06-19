Pumpkin Spice Cookies with Brown Sugar Frosting

Light cookies that satisfy your pumpkin spice tastes!

By AmyMTeets

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 cookies
Ingredients

Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Combine white sugar, pumpkin, butter, egg, and vanilla extract in a large bowl.

  • Combine flour, baking powder, and baking soda in a separate bowl. Add to pumpkin mixture until a soft dough forms.

  • Drop dough by heaping teaspoonfuls 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool completely, 15 to 30 minutes.

  • Heat brown sugar and butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat until smooth, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in powdered sugar and vanilla extract. Spread frosting over cooled cookies.

Cook's Note:

Add raisins, dates, or pecans to this recipe, if you'd like.

Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 25.1g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 95.6mg. Full Nutrition
