Pumpkin Spice Cookies with Brown Sugar Frosting
Servings Per Recipe: 36
Calories: 140.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.3g 3 %
carbohydrates: 25.1g 8 %
dietary fiber: 0.5g 2 %
sugars: 17.3g
fat: 4.1g 6 %
saturated fat: 2.5g 13 %
cholesterol: 15.3mg 5 %
vitamin a iu: 1184.1IU 24 %
niacin equivalents: 0.9mg 7 %
vitamin c: 0.3mg 1 %
folate: 19.1mcg 5 %
calcium: 16.5mg 2 %
iron: 0.6mg 3 %
magnesium: 4.4mg 2 %
potassium: 34mg 1 %
sodium: 95.6mg 4 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 8 %
calories from fat: 36.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.